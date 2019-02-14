HUCKERBY, John Andrew:
On February 12th, 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband and sweetheart of Liz; loved brother and brother-in-law of Jane, Alison, David, Vivienne, Paul, Catherine, Graeme, Julia, Jayne, Ian, Dianne, and Phil; loved son and son-in-law of Patricia and Brian, Margaret and Richard; much loved by his nieces and nephews and God-children; dearest friend of John. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society 52 Riddiford Street, Newtown. Messages to "the Huckerby family" may be placed in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. John's funeral service will be held at Old St Paul's, Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, on Friday, February 22nd, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
John was dearly loved and
is deeply missed.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019