HOARE,
John Andrew Patrick:
On 19th April 2019, peacefully at Cashmere Hospital, Johnsonville. Dearly loved husband for 50 years of the late Margaret. Much loved father, father-in-law and Poppa to Simon, Jocelyn, Shannon and Madison; Richie, Danielle, Livy, Elliot and Leanne; Anthony, Sue, Kane, Lisei and Corey; Jerry, Raewyn, Vicky and Kevin. Big Poppa to Evie, Archie and Kyrah. The family extend their thanks to the staff at Cashmere Hospital for their loving care of John. Messages for the Hoare family may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. John's Funeral Mass will be celebrated atThe Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Crnr Main Rd and Lyndhurst Rd, Tawa, on Friday 26th April 2019, at 10.30am, and thereafter followed by private cremation. The Rosary will be recited in the above church at 7.00pm, on Thursday 25th April 2019.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019