HATHAWAY, John:
Died suddenly on Friday 14th June 2019. Dearly loved father of Claire Hazledine and Mark Hathaway. Loving grandad of Hunter, Jack, Chloe, Zara and Flossie. Loved brother of the late Beverly, and uncle to her children and grandchildren. John was warm, creative and charming. He was also very funny and loved by friends from many walks of life.' He will be missed. Messages and tributes to 'the Hathaway family' may be placed in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Thursday 20th June at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019