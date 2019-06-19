John HATHAWAY

Guest Book
  • "Such a warm, intelligent, open man with a quick, acerbic..."
    - Robert Hickey
  • "I will so miss John's conversation and pithy observations..."
    - Graeme Anderson
  • "Always enjoyed a chat with Hath."
    - Olwen Mason
  • "To John's (Hath's) family. He treasured his family and I..."
    - Joy Baker
  • "Hath you will be so missed by so many especially my sister..."
    - HILARY de Bruyn
Death Notice

HATHAWAY, John:
Died suddenly on Friday 14th June 2019. Dearly loved father of Claire Hazledine and Mark Hathaway. Loving grandad of Hunter, Jack, Chloe, Zara and Flossie. Loved brother of the late Beverly, and uncle to her children and grandchildren. John was warm, creative and charming. He was also very funny and loved by friends from many walks of life.' He will be missed. Messages and tributes to 'the Hathaway family' may be placed in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Thursday 20th June at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.