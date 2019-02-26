HARDIE, John Pringle:
Peacefully on 23 February 2019, aged 71 years. Loved husband of the late Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Edward and Louise, Rachel, Leon and Rebecca. Grandad of Taylor, Lucas, George; Ila and Koa. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019