GARRETT, John (Denis):
Of Levin formerly of Te Horo. Peacefully on 13 June 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Adair. Loving Dad of Margaret Franks, Michael, Helen (dec), Denise Lind, Stephen, and Lynaire Nicholson. Loved and respected father-in-law, Pop of 17 grandchildren, and Old Pop of 14 great-grand children and will be missed by them all. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Madison for the care and patience shown to Denis over the past four years. A requiem mass for Denis will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Convent Road, Otaki, on Monday 17 June at 11am. Followed by burial at the Otaki Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heritage Park Rhododendron Garden, Kimbolton would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019