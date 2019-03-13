FOY, John Edward:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John FOY.
In loving memory of John Edward Foy
16.12.1967 - 4.3.2019
Adored & beloved husband of Karen Erika Foy.
Rest in peace my darling.
Loving & most wonderful father of Max & Bob Foy.
Rest peacefully Dad. Loved Stepfather of Stephen, Rowie & Grace Stevenson.
We miss you dearly,
you will live in our hearts forever and always.
We love you.
The Service for John will be held at the Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, on Friday, 15th March 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 13, 2019