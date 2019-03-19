EWART, John Mundell:

1.02.1937 – 16.03.2019
Died peacefully at home. Loving husband of Jenny. Loved and respected father of John, Charles and Penny. Father-in-law of Nicky, Kim and Mitch. Adored grandfather of Theo, Esther, Annie, Miles, Nora, Alex, Maddie and Sammie. A service for John will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lake Taupo Hospice Society, PO Box 950, Taupo, would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. Communications with the Ewart family, C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2019