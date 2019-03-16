John DAWSON

DAWSON, John Wyndham:
(Ph.D. FLS Botanist). Passed away peacefully on 11 March 2019 at Wellington Hospital, aged 91. Beloved husband of Judith for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Jee, Brett & Erika, Carl & Edu. Cherished Grandfather of Lucas and Noah. In lieu of flowers donations to Otari Wilton's Bush Trust at www.owbt.nz would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to the family c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011, or via www.heavenaddress.co.nz According to John's wishes a private family service has been held.
