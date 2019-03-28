Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John CRANSHAW. View Sign

CRANSHAW, John Ewart:

Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Tuesday, 26 March 2019, surrounded by his family, fortified by the prayers and sacraments of the Catholic Church. In his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Lauren, Catherine & Stephen, Helen, Stephen (dec), Philip & Veronika, Father Andrew, Stephen & Rachel, Peter & Natasha, and loved Grandpa of his 10 grandchildren. Beloved brother of Peter, Anne and Michael, and of their families. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge for their loving care of John over the last 4 years. A Rosary will be recited at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 7pm Tonight (Thursday, 28 March). A traditional Catholic Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Funeral Home Chapel at 12.00 noon Tomorrow (Friday, 29 March), followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu. Messages for the Cranshaw Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

