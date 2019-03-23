COOPER, John (Barry):
Sadly passed away on 27th February 2019, aged 70, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Loved son of the late Fred and partner of Paul. Loved and respected Godfather of Sarah, and Uncle to James and Alexander. Barry will be fondly remembered by many in New Zealand and Australia.
Rest in peace dear friend.
Messages c/- Box 101 Wellington or [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019