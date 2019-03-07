John CHESHIRE

CHESHIRE, John William:
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne & Keith, Tracey & Michael, Elizabeth & Wallace, and the late Gregory John. 'G Dad' of Thomas & Lucille, Krystal & Helen, James & Bonnie, Siobhan & Lance, Kawe & Tania, Tia Huia, Ngaraupua-Hinewai, Wakawhenua, and Ruby. 'GG' to 8 great-grandchildren. A service for John will be held in Kingswood, corner of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2.00pm.

