CHESHIRE, John William:
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne & Keith, Tracey & Michael, Elizabeth & Wallace, and the late Gregory John. 'G Dad' of Thomas & Lucille, Krystal & Helen, James & Bonnie, Siobhan & Lance, Kawe & Tania, Tia Huia, Ngaraupua-Hinewai, Wakawhenua, and Ruby. 'GG' to 8 great-grandchildren. A service for John will be held in Kingswood, corner of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2019