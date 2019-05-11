CHAPMAN, John James:
Peacefully at Cashmere Heights Rest Home on Monday, 6th May 2019, in his 92nd year. Much loved husband of the late Zenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Mike, Janine, Kieran & Jackie and Kim & Rob. Adored Grandad of John & Steph; Erin, Keegan and Finn; Sarah, Kate & Kalim, and Matthew; Lauren, Adrienne, and Great-Grandad John to Kingston. Respected friend of Manda and Alan. Special thanks to the staff at Cashmere Heights for their care and friendship over the last few years. As per John's wishes a private service has been held. Messages can be sent to The Chapman Family, C/- PO Box 50-514, Porirua.
Gee & Hickton - PORIRUA
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019