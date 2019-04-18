CALLAGHAN, John Hugh:
|
Of Whitby. Peacefully at Churtonleigh Rest Home, on 15 April 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Rose. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Marie, Destina and Dave Munro. Beloved grandad to Ryan, Olivia, Claudia, Jonathan, and Chloe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of John Callaghan' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019