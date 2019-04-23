BRUNGAR, John Ernest:
Of Feilding. On 20 April 2019, peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 95 years. Dearly loved son of the late Mira and Ernest Brungar, loved brother of Theo Pearce and the late Eric, Joyce Wright, and Mavis Barker, loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews and their families. A service for John will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday 27 April 2019 at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Plunket Manawatu, 58 Lombard Street, Palmerston North, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Brungar family, C/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702. Special thanks to the staff at Palmerston North Hospital and Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for the care shown to John.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019