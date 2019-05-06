BROOKIE, John:
On May 3, 2019 peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loved partner of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Hamish and Lynley, Richard and Barb. Dearly loved grandad of Rachel, Kate, Michael and Lewis. Loved brother of Rita. Special thanks to the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to John and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Medic Alert would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Please make Donations online: www.MedicAlert.co.nz or by calling 0800 840111. Tax deductible donations over $5.00 are receipted. A funeral service for John will be held at St John's Anglican Church, corner Moonshine Road and Fergusson Drive, Trentham, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1.00pm, therafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Brookie family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from May 6 to May 9, 2019