BEAUCHAMP, John Murray:
(Lieutenant Commander, Royal New Zealand Navy retired) – On 19 April 2019, suddenly and peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved husband to the late Kathy and Rachel. Much loved father to Pippa, Jess, Nic and Jon, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. Special thanks to the community of Woburn Masonic for making his last years such happy ones and to the staff of Hutt Hospital for their care on Good Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greenpeace please, and may be left at the service. A celebration of Johns life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knight's Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 2 May 2019, at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019