ALLAN,
John (Johnny or Ake):
On June 15, 2019 peacefully at Lansdowne Court, Masterton surrounded by family. Cherished father and father-in-law of Sheryl & Dion Drummond, Bernice Gray (Upper Hutt), Christine Allan (Otaki), Jeanette & Liam McMenamin (Carterton), Robin & Isaac (Rotorua). Loved brother of Ray & Joy Allan (Silverstream), Lynette & Ian Napier (Wainuiomata), Ree & Wayne (Perth). Loved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle & cousin. At John's request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for John will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road Masterton on Friday June 21 at 1:00pm.
Rest in Peace Dad
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019