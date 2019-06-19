AKURANGI, John: Q.G.M.

After a two week "Warriors" battle our beloved father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away on 16th June 2019, aged 69 years. Now reunited with his much loved wife Pat. John will lie at the Army Marae, Waiouru Military Camp from 10am on Thursday, 20th June 2019. A service for John will be held at the Marae commencing at 11am on Friday, 21st June 2019 before going to his final resting place at the Waiouru Cemetery. Final welcome onto the Marae will be at 10.30am. There will be a reception at the Waiouru Sports Complex at 2pm following the service. In lieu of flowers, koha to the Army Marae would be appreciated. Messages for the family of John can be sent to Bennett's Funeral Services, PO Box 211, Taihape. At the family's request, please wear bright colours in celebration of a life well lived.

