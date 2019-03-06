TUINMAN,
Johannes Hendrikus (Jan):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 4 March 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Sue Lyons, and loved father and father-in-law of Niki, Maria, Antonia and Jon. Cherished Opa of Lucy, Mia, Jasmine, Samuel and Max. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff of Wellington Regional Hospital. Messages to the "Tuinman family" may be left in Jan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, 6037. In lieu of flowers donations can be left at the service or posted to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, 6140. The service for Jan will be held at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday, 8th March 2019 at 1.15pm, followed by a burial at Makara Cemetery, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019