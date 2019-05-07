WATENE-WILLIAMS,
Johanna Kiri:
28 January 1976 - 5 May 2019
First love of Mariana and Matthew Wilson and the late Mathew Watene (Gee). Loving mum of Waitaha and Mana. Caring sister, aunty, granddaughter, niece and cousin. Friend to the masses. Jo will be taken to Katihiku Marae on Tuesday 7 May 2019, where she will lay in state until her final karakia / service at 11.00am on Thursday 9 May 2019.
One Love Most High
Kotahi te wairua o ngã
mea katoa
Kotahi Aroha
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019