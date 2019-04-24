NORRIS, Jocelyn Clare:
Peacefully on 22 April 2019 in her 84th year. Very much loved wife of Robert, sister and sister-in-law of Bobbie and Murray, mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sharon, Christopher and Kate, Jane and Garth, grandmother of Oliver, James, Harry and Gus. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bowen and Wellington Hospitals. A funeral service will be held at San Antonio Church, 78 Oroua Street, Eastbourne on Friday, 26th April 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019