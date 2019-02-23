HOW, Jocelyn Madeleine:
Peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital on Thursday, 21 February 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved daughter of the late Dr Harold and Madeleine Barnett, and wife of Godfrey (dec). Beloved mother of Rebecca & Brian Roberts, and Penny & Mike Keogh. Devoted Granny to Josh and Sam. Loved sister of John & Marie Barnett, and beloved aunt. A special friend to many. Thank you to Dr Simon Jordan and the staff at Malvina Major for their loving care and support. Messages may be sent to the family c/- 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037, or via www.heavenaddress.co.nz. A service to celebrate Jocelyn's life will be held at St Barnabas' Church, Boxhill, Khandallah, Wellington, on Thursday, 28 February 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019