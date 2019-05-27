YEATES, Joan May:
Peacefully at Malvina Major Village on Friday, 24th May 2019. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Wilfred (Bill). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nigel and Judy Yeates, Hilary and Alan Ferris, Helen and Kevin McMillan. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village for their care of Joan. No flowers by request. A Service for Joan will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday 29 May 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 27 to May 28, 2019