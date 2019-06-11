Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan WHATTON. View Sign Death Notice



1 September 1932 – Passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home, Lower Hutt, on 9 June 2019. Loving wife and soulmate of 64 years of Harry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Vanessa, Carolyn and Terry, Susan and the late Paul, Garry and Kerrie. Loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Woburn Masonic Home for all the care given to Joan. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Woburn Masonic Home would be appreciated. A funeral service for Joan will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 13 June 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private interment at Taita Cemetery.







WHATTON, Joan Morna:1 September 1932 – Passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home, Lower Hutt, on 9 June 2019. Loving wife and soulmate of 64 years of Harry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Vanessa, Carolyn and Terry, Susan and the late Paul, Garry and Kerrie. Loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Woburn Masonic Home for all the care given to Joan. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Woburn Masonic Home would be appreciated. A funeral service for Joan will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 13 June 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private interment at Taita Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post on June 11, 2019

