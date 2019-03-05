RAKURAKU,
Joan Kiha (Honey):
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 3 March 2019. Loved partner of the late Johnny Walker, Mum to Christina (Girl) Hema. Sister to Taua and Podge (Amiria), Kui (Miriam), Bob (Bobina) and Denis, Belle (Judith) and Ray, Jan (Janet) and Jim (James), Mr (Trevor) and Flo (Froma), Vera and Jim (James), the late Podge (Warwick), Harriet and Stephen, and all her nieces, nephews and mokos. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors of ward 5 Wellington Hospital for their care of Joan. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance may be left at the service. Joan will be resting at home - 35 Miranda Street, Porirua, until her funeral service which will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on Wednesday 6 March at 11.00am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Ma te huruhuru ka rere
te manu
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019