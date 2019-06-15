OLSON, Joan Helen
(nee Jorgensen):
25.10.1923 - 11.06.2019
Our beloved mum died at Vincentian Home, Berhampore. Joan will be deeply missed by her children Mary and Jim, and their spouses Pat and Cheryl, her grandchildren Phoebe, Sam, George, and Eleanor and their partners, and her 5 great-grandchildren whose company she enjoyed very much. Mary and Jim would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Vincentian for their love, care and dedication they showed Joan. A private family Requiem Mass has been held and a celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date.
Rest in Peace, dearest Mum.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019