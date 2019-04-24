O'MEARA, Joan Kenyon
(nee Williamson):
On 18 April 2019 peacefully at the Woburn Masonic Home, Lower Hutt, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham for 68 years. Loved Mum of Lyne & Jack Taylor, Gary & Denny, and Chris & Barbara. Loved Nana of Rory, Robyn, Joel, Kayley, Karl, Monique, Nina, Nadine and Lance. Cherished Great-Nana of her 21 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Streets, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to the "O'Meara Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019