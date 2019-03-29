McCORMICK, Joan Marion:
Of Palmerston North. On Thursday, March 28th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. In her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn, much loved Mum of Sandra and Ross Briggs, Maxine and Noel Guthrie, & Clare and Jeff Thomas, treasured Nana of Tina, and Carl; Nicola, and Michelle; Aaron, and Isaac, loved Nana Joan of her 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
"We will all miss you".
Messages to the McCormick Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Joan's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 29, 2019