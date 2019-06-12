MARTIN, Joan Corry (nee Mijnders):
Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on June 10, 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of Neil, Belinda and Michael. Loving Oma of Sam, Corry, Amy, Sean, Bill, Lucy and Paddy. The family would like to thank all doctors and nursing staff at Hutt Hospital for their amazing care and empathy for Joan during her 3 weeks in hospital. Special thanks to Mr Ryan Johnstone for offering Joan a second chance at a life with some quality. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr of Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, at 2.30pm, on Friday, June 14, 2019, followed by a private cremation
Published in The Dominion Post on June 12, 2019