HUNT,

Joan Mary (nee Gennills):

Of Palmerston North. On Sunday 17th February 2019, peacefully at Peppertree Rest Home. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Louis. Precious and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathryn and Rod Mulliss, Marilyn and Peter Schroeder, Debbie and Tim Short, Christopher and Derryn. Treasured Grandma of David and Kalesita, James, Matthew and Brooke, Anthony, Michael and Melanie, Rebecca and Ruan, Jacinda and Daniel, Louisa, Samuel and Haruka, Stephanie, Hannah, Emily, and Chloe. Great-Grandma of all her great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Langley and the late Jean. A huge thanks to the caring staff of Peppertree Rest Home for their tremendous support given to Joan and family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Manawatu Methodist Social Services, would be appreciated. Messages to the Hunt family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Joan will be held at Wesley Broadway Methodist Church, 264 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Friday 22nd February 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Rongotea Cemetery.





