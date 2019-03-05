CLOUSTON, Joan Marion
(nee Barrowclough):
Died on 4 March 2019, amongst her family. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Beloved mother of Peter, Philip (dec), Alan (dec), Janet, Jonathan, Alison, Joanna, Matthew and Andrew. A Funeral Service for Joan will be held at Old Saint Pauls, Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Friday 8 March commencing at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Natural Cemetery. The Wake will be held at Joan's home from 3.00pm.
