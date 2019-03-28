CUDBY, Jessie Margaret
(nee Eastwood):
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 16 March 2019, aged 87. Devoted wife and best friend of Cedric. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, Carol, Paul, Jane and Linda, and their spouses. Treasured grandmother, great- grandmother, aunty, great-aunty, friend and colleague of many.
We love you and miss you. You will always be
in our hearts.
A touching service was held on 21 March 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary, Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019