Jessica Elizabeth Stuart:

1984 – 2019

Our beautiful Jess left us on Friday 5 April 2019 after a long, tiring and bravely fought illness. Beloved daughter of Myra (Margaret) and cherished by her aunties, uncles, cousins and many friends here and in her 'second homes' of Surfers Paradise and Toronto. Jess brought love and kindness to everyone she met and helped so many people with their struggles and challenges, despite constantly battling with her own. Our darling, you will be missed forever and remembered for your beautiful smile and kind and sensitive heart.

"When you need me,

put your arms around

anyone, and give them

what you need to give me"

Messages may be sent via www.heavenaddress.co.nz . A service to celebrate Jess' life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Willis and Aro Streets, Wellington City, on Thursday 11 April 2019 at 11.00am. This will be followed by private burial, then everyone is welcome to join the family at Temple Sinai, Wellington Progressive Jewish Congregation, 147 Ghuznee Street, at 1.15pm for afternoon tea and an opportunity to share memories of Jess. There will be a Shiva Minyan at Temple Sinai at 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

