Jess (nee Mackay):

Born 8.6.1928. Dearly loved wife of Don. Dearest twin sister of Elsie Martin and sister of the late Colin Mackay, and sister-in-law of the late Bruce Martin and Inge Mackay. Beloved mother of Jane and Lloyd McGhie, the late Robbie Ingram, Susie and John Konijn, Vicky and Gerard Guillen, Jo and Roger Cook. Adored grandmother of Callum and Ange, Hamish and Kath, Kirsten and Rob, Euan and Crystal, Thomas and Gabriella, James and Alessi, Eddie and Alienor, Fraser and Clio, Claire and Nick, Samantha, Michael and Emma, and Josh. Great-grandmother of Jack, Sophie, Oliver, Charlie, Fletcher, Harvey, James, Keela, Samson, Georgia and Florence. We sadly announce Mum's passing on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 after a long and courageous battle. Thank you to Dr Paul Johnston, Dr Elizabeth Dixon, Dr Leanne Shaw, and the kind, caring staff of Reeve House, Mary Doyle. A celebration service will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Monday, 15 April at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated.







