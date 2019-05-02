Jenny RODGERS

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to all the family. Cant imagine what..."
    - Moira Wichman
  • "She will be sorely missed but never forgotten! Thinking of..."
    - Wilma, Bex, Julz, Cath, Richard Reinders
  • "So shocked and saddened to hear of Jenny's passing ... I..."
    - Jacque Wong
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Jen will always be..."
    - Christine Stevens
  • "Such sad news to hear. Thoughts and prayers are with the..."
    - Glynis Valli
Death Notice

RODGERS,
Jenny Mary (nee Driver):
General Manager Scouts New Zealand – Suddenly taken from us on 28 April 2019. Loved wife of Andrew; beloved mother of Sam, Leigh, Amber; mother-in-law of Keith; Granny Jen of Harper; daughter of Mary; sister of David and Alisa, Jeffrey and Catherine. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-for-jenny-rodgers-daughters would be appreciated to ensure the girls receive every opportunity, as Jenny would want. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the Hope Centre, 8 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 6 May at 2.00pm.

