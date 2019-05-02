RODGERS,
Jenny Mary (nee Driver):
General Manager Scouts New Zealand – Suddenly taken from us on 28 April 2019. Loved wife of Andrew; beloved mother of Sam, Leigh, Amber; mother-in-law of Keith; Granny Jen of Harper; daughter of Mary; sister of David and Alisa, Jeffrey and Catherine. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-for-jenny-rodgers-daughters would be appreciated to ensure the girls receive every opportunity, as Jenny would want. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the Hope Centre, 8 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 6 May at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from May 2 to May 4, 2019