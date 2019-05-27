Jennifer (Jen) REID

REID, Jennifer Lyn (Jen)
(nee Hailwood):
Suddenly taken from us on Friday 24 May 2019, in her 66th year. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Cherished and loved mother of Kelly and Dion, Larissa and Rhys, Ross and Stacey. Loved Grandma to Reed, Riley, Grier, Emmersyn and Anika. A celebration of Jen's life will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 29 May, in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane. Followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Reid family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3120.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2019
