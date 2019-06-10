PILALIS,
Jennifer Ann (Jenny):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Rest Home, on Saturday, 8 June, 2019 aged 75 years. Loved daughter of Ivy and the Late Steve. Loved sister of Steven (deceased), and Tony. Loved Aunt of Talia, and Nathan. All messages to the Pilalis family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated, and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019