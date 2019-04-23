LEIGH, Jennifer Margaret
(née Eason):
(formerly of Coromandel, Whitianga, Paeroa and Island Bay, Wellington) Passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Retirement Village in Christchurch, on Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 81. Much loved wife of Edward (Ted) Leigh (dec), loved and missed mother of Simon (dec), Katherine and Sarah. Grandmother of Dylan, Cameron, Kieran, Connor, Emma, and Islay. Great-Grandmother of Grace, and Hunter. Sister of William (Bill), and Marion (dec). In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and messages to the family can be left at the service or to the family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A memorial service in accordance with Jenny's wishes to celebrate her life will be held in St Hilda's Anglican Church, 311 The Parade, Island Bay, Wellington, on Saturday, April 27, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019