Jennifer (Jenny) HISLOP

Service Information
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland
0941
094257707
Death Notice

HISLOP, Jennifer (Jenny):
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday 19 April 2019. Beloved wife of Jonathan. Loved mother of Kate, James, Emma and their partners. Much loved grandma of Sophia, Alex, and Caitlin.
She Gave Her All
A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at Omaha Beach Community Centre, North West Anchorage, Omaha on Friday, 26 April at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Jason Morrison Funeral Services, FDANZ Warkworth
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
