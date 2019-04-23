HISLOP, Jennifer (Jenny):
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday 19 April 2019. Beloved wife of Jonathan. Loved mother of Kate, James, Emma and their partners. Much loved grandma of Sophia, Alex, and Caitlin.
She Gave Her All
A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at Omaha Beach Community Centre, North West Anchorage, Omaha on Friday, 26 April at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Jason Morrison Funeral Services, FDANZ Warkworth
