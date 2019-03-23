DAWES, Jennifer May (Jen):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 15 March 2019. Loved partner of Max Nelson, loving Mum of Richard and Raynor, and Colin Redman. Adoring Nanny to Luci and Liam. Special friend to Shannon and Duffus to Finn. Jen was farewelled privately on Thursday 21 March in Whangarei. In lieu of flowers, Jen wished for donations sent to the Respiratory Fund A+ Trust, for Respiratory Research, Auckland Health Foundation, Private Bag 92024, Auckland 1142.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019