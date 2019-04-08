ADAMSON, Jennie:
Of Foxton. Peacefully on Friday 5 April 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave. Loved mum of Ross, Paul and Donna, Kathy and Gavin. Cherished Grandma of Zoe, Ben, Nathan and Madeleine. Only daughter of Myra and the late Doug Kelly. Sister of Brian (dec) and Carol Kelly. Messages please to Adamson Family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A service for Jennie will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin on Wednesday 10 April at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2019