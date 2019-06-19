WINSTANLEY, Jeffrey:
Of Paraparaumu. On Monday, 17 June 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital, with family around him. Much loved father of Dona, and Stephen & Alona; Grandad Jeffrey of Trent, Gracen, Tegan, and Elliot; former husband of the late Julie; and dearly loved by Aunty Bonnie. A Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm, on Friday, 21st June, to be followed by a private cremation. Messages to 12 Rodrigo Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6022. Friends are welcome to visit Jeff at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, between 4.00pm and 6.30pm, on Thursday, 20th June, or between 10.00am and 12 noon, before his service on Friday.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019