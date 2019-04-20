TRONC,
Jeffrey Raymond (Jeff):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 16 April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Treasured father and father-in-law of Jo, Katie & Glenn, Pip & Pete, and the late Debbie. Adored grandad of Luke, Chloe, Noah, and Tommy. Beloved brother of Aileen and Ken. Sincere thanks to Dr George, Dr Barrow, and the nurses at Wellington Hospital for their wonderful care of Jeff. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday, 26th April, at 1.00pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019