SHAW, Jean Marie:
Passed away peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Village Waikanae (formerly of Pukerua Bay) on 24 April 2019 aged 103. Dearly loved wife of the late Ashley. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Eddie Alleman, and Marion and John Ngaru. Grandmother of Tania, Paul, Christine, Richard, and Rachel. Great-Grandmother of Tamara, Courtenay, Kayla, Ashleigh, Alannah, Steven, Ryan, Khan, Tane, Laurence, and the late Izaak. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane Porirua on Tuesday 30th April 2019 at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019