McPHIE, Jean Olive:
Jean "The Runner Bean" passed away peacefully on Friday 24 May, surrounded by family, after a short but brave battle with cancer. Loved wife of the late Graham. Cherished mum of Jeff & Anne, Audrey & Nick, and Helen. Nan Nan to her grandchildren Emma & Luke, Rhys & Olivia, Rachel & Jarod, Amy & Simon, Hayden, James, and Kate. Great Nan Nan to Sophie, Scarlett, and Everly. Our special thanks to the staff and doctors at Hutt Hospital, the Wellington Oncology team and to the staff at Summerset at the Course for the loving care shown to Jean and family. Messages to the family may be placed in Jean's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society of NZ and may be left at the service. Service details to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019