Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean MCPHIE. View Sign Death Notice



Jean "The Runner Bean" passed away peacefully on Friday 24 May, surrounded by family, after a short but brave battle with cancer. Loved wife of the late Graham. Cherished mum of Jeff & Anne, Audrey & Nick, and Helen. Nan Nan to her grandchildren Emma & Luke, Rhys & Olivia, Rachel & Jarod, Amy & Simon, Hayden, James, and Kate. Great Nan Nan to Sophie, Scarlett, and Everly. Our special thanks to the staff and doctors at Hutt Hospital, the Wellington Oncology team and to the staff at Summerset at the Course for the loving care shown to Jean and family. Messages to the family may be placed in Jean's tribute book at







McPHIE, Jean Olive:Jean "The Runner Bean" passed away peacefully on Friday 24 May, surrounded by family, after a short but brave battle with cancer. Loved wife of the late Graham. Cherished mum of Jeff & Anne, Audrey & Nick, and Helen. Nan Nan to her grandchildren Emma & Luke, Rhys & Olivia, Rachel & Jarod, Amy & Simon, Hayden, James, and Kate. Great Nan Nan to Sophie, Scarlett, and Everly. Our special thanks to the staff and doctors at Hutt Hospital, the Wellington Oncology team and to the staff at Summerset at the Course for the loving care shown to Jean and family. Messages to the family may be placed in Jean's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz . In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society of NZ and may be left at the service. Service details to follow. Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers