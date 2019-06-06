INGLES, Jean Doris:
Peacefully on Tuesday, 4 June 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Ian Smith, Grant and Linda, Brent and Polly. Loved Grandma of Hayden, Carly and Ryan; Jaime, Sam, Kelly, Tom and Yana; Lauren, Kelsey and Connor. Loved Granny to her ten great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Ingles Family' may be left in Jean's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Jean will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 563 Fergusson Drive , Upper Hutt, on Friday, 7 June, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
"She will be missed by all"
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2019