Jean Mary (née Capes):
Loving soulmate and best friend of Brian. Adored mother of Judy, Sharon and Joanne. Treasured Grandmother of Clay, Cushla, Nick, Alice, Hannah, Tim, Jack, George, Grace and William. Cherished Great-grandmother of Cooper. A service will be held at Peter and Judy's house for family and friends at 1.00pm on Wednesday 6th March, followed by a private burial at Papakura South Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2019