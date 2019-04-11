Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean FRANCES. View Sign

FRANCES, Jean Murine:

Lifetime resident of Masterton. On 6th April 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Village. Aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Len. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Alan and Shelagh, Neil and Adele, Brian and Jill. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Rochelle, Ben, Jimmy, Aydan, Alfie and Evie; Ryan, Renae, Lainey and Denham; Giovanni, Nicki, Riley and Lucia; Sebastian and Emily; Maurizio and Casey; Scott; Gemma, Pieta and Alyssa. Daughter of Albert and Alice Summers, and sister of the late Charlie Summers. A donation to the Heart Foundation, 41 Perry St, Masterton, would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at 'Rosewood', 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday 16th April, at 2.00pm. The family wishes to thank the staff at Wairarapa Village for their loving care of Jean. Messages to the Frances family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842.





