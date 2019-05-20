Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean BANNISTER. View Sign Death Notice



Aged 88 years. Peacefully, at Te Hopai Home, on 18th May 2019. Cherished wife of the late Terry Bannister (d.2016). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and Philip, Stephen and Tess, Sue and Paul, Ross and Trina. Loved grandma of Matthew, David and Philippa, Ben and Peter, Jack and Ted, Emilie, Louisa and Joel, Morghan, Kobe and Finn. Loved great-grandma of Theo and Amy. We cannot express our gratitude enough for the exemplary love and care Jean received from the staff at Te Hopai. Arohanui. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Bannister Family' may be placed in Jean's tribute book at







BANNISTER, Jean:Aged 88 years. Peacefully, at Te Hopai Home, on 18th May 2019. Cherished wife of the late Terry Bannister (d.2016). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and Philip, Stephen and Tess, Sue and Paul, Ross and Trina. Loved grandma of Matthew, David and Philippa, Ben and Peter, Jack and Ted, Emilie, Louisa and Joel, Morghan, Kobe and Finn. Loved great-grandma of Theo and Amy. We cannot express our gratitude enough for the exemplary love and care Jean received from the staff at Te Hopai. Arohanui. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Bannister Family' may be placed in Jean's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Jean will be privately cremated and then a service of Thanksgiving for Jean's life will be held at Island Bay Presbyterian Church, 88 The Parade, Island Bay, Wellington, on Wednesday 22nd May, at 11.00am. Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2019

