Aged 36 years. Our beautiful, strong, caring and loyal son, father, brother, stepbrother, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend. Loved and cherished father to Indy his darling 'Smooch' - the love of his life. Adored brother and best mate to Tyron. Treasured son and stepson of Karina and Nino, Allan and Katriona. Loved by his aunties, uncles, cousins and nephews. Special stepbrother to Marcus and Daniel. Special best friend of Daniel de Martin, and loved by Nicole like a son. Loyal friend to many.

Jason, you are remembered with so much love and pride. Now at peace, your beautiful soul can rest. Ride the perfect wave Jas for eternity.

We love you.

Jason will be at our home, 54 Duart Road, Havelock North, from the afternoon of Wednesday 27th February, until his service on Monday 4th March, at 11.00am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 85 Te Mata Road, Havelock North. Thereafter laid to rest at Havelock North Cemetery.







